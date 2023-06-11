Rocket
Do you realize what you are seeing in the photo? Well, last weekend I took my grandsons to the Kennedy Space Center, and while we were waiting for the gates to open, we suddenly heard a massive roar.

I quickly realized what was happening and told the boys to jump out of the car and watch (traffic was parked). This was an unscheduled launch, and it was an astonishing experience.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

