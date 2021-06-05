Nancy Fees Father Bob Miller Margi Miller

Nancy Fees, guitar, Father Bob Miller and Margi Miller, harp, will take part in summer services at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Center Road at 5 p.m. on the second Saturdays of June, July and August.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — A special service is slated to begin the second Saturdays of the summer months.

The first is scheduled to happen June 12 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

Father Bob Miller will be joined by Nancy Fees on guitar and Margi Miller on harp for “an exciting new summer service,” it said. “Uplifting music will accompany this Praise Eucharist which will be interactive and informal.”

The service will be held at starting at 5 p.m. Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1115 Center Road.

