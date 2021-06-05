VENICE — A special service is slated to begin the second Saturdays of the summer months.
The first is scheduled to happen June 12 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.
Father Bob Miller will be joined by Nancy Fees on guitar and Margi Miller on harp for “an exciting new summer service,” it said. “Uplifting music will accompany this Praise Eucharist which will be interactive and informal.”
The service will be held at starting at 5 p.m. Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1115 Center Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.