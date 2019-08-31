By DOUG BARRY
Guest Writer
Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson brings the message, “How Great Thou Art: The Awesome Wonder of the Oceans,” 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church (MCC).
We embark on a four-week series celebrating creation and being inspired to respond to a global climate crisis with faith and action. Our first Sunday begins with appreciating our expansive oceans and waterways.
Jesus lived and ministered near the beautiful Sea of Galilee, and so much of the life of his community depended on water and fish. This Sunday we will be in awe of what lives in our oceans and waterways, and of how God is calling us to be faithful in our stewardship of Creation.
SunCoast MCC is located at 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, Florida. For more information, call 941-484-7068.
