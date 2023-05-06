Look at this gorgeous flowering dogwood tree in bloom. Also, don’t miss the smaller rhodie under the tree.
Such is the glory of May in Oregon where I was visiting the last couple of days. I have always loved dogwoods, probably because one grew in the yard of my North Carolina childhood home.
When I was child and the tree bloomed around Easter, we would talk about the legend of the tree. The story goes that the tree once was much larger, and that its wood was used for the cross on which Christ was crucified.
Because of this, the tree was cursed and was reduced in size, making it useless for building. The tree, though, was also blessed according to the legend, bursting into joyful blooms just in time to celebrate the resurrection.
The blossoms are cross-shaped, with notches in them that represent the nails. Their centers are shaped like tiny circles of thorns. Such a fanciful yet beautiful old, old story.
When I reflect upon the dogwood, I think about the times that I have disappointed God. I, too, have in a way provided the wood for the cross, because as a sinner, I am part of the reason that Jesus needed to be crucified there to pay the price for my actions or lack thereof.
The Lord could have chosen to curse me, but in an act of extravagance, He didn’t. He became the One cursed. I am deeply humbled by that thought.
God chose to bless me. He gave me new life through His Son. Once I invited Jesus to be my Lord and Savior, death was defeated, and I could burst into new life.
Each of us has a chance to blossom into who we were created to be in Christ. Isaiah writes of this, describing redemption this way, “Even the wilderness and desert will be glad in those days. The wasteland will rejoice and blossom with spring crocuses. Yes, there will be an abundance of flowers and singing and joy!” (Isa. 35:1-2).
Sometimes our lives can feel like a wasteland, especially when we get distracted from what is most important. When we turn our gaze to Jesus and bring our lives in line with His will, we, too, can rejoice and explode into blossoms, full of hope and joy.
Doesn’t that sound better than what we settle for all too often? When you see flowers around you, let them remind you of the redemption available to you through Jesus. Choose to bloom rather than to wither.
I’m going to go look for some flowers now. How about you?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
