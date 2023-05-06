Dogwood tree
Look at this gorgeous flowering dogwood tree in bloom. Also, don’t miss the smaller rhodie under the tree.

Such is the glory of May in Oregon where I was visiting the last couple of days. I have always loved dogwoods, probably because one grew in the yard of my North Carolina childhood home.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

