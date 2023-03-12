The Jewish Congregation of Venice Sisterhood featured a special presentation at its March 2 meeting titled “Art & Remembrance — a story of survival, a legacy of inspiration.”
Esther Nisenthal Krinitz was 15 in 1942 when Nazis ordered the Jews in her Polish village to report to a nearby train Station. She and her 13-year-old sister opted to flee; they never saw their family again.
In later years, Esther created a series of 36 works of fabric art to share the story of her lost family with her daughters. From this amazing legacy, her daughters created a foundation, Art and Remembrance, which is working to promote peace and cooperation through education.
They have produced numerous lesson plans and discussion guides that are disseminated to educators.
Esther Krinitz’s artwork has been exhibited in more than 40 museums and other institutions across the United States and Europe, including Poland, where it has been viewed by several hundred thousand visitors.
Art and Remembrance published an award-winning book, Memories of Survival, that has been translated into Japanese and Korean; close to 20,000 copies have been sold throughout the world.
In 2011, Art and Remembrance produced a multiple award-winning 30-minute documentary, entitled “Through the eye of the Needle, the art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz.”
It continues to be shown across the U.S. and abroad. Since its posting on social media, the film has drawn close to 100,000 viewers.
The program, which included a video narrated by Esther’s daughter, was led by Debby Kassoy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.