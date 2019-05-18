Venice Church of the Nazarene recently welcomed Susy Sircy as its new director of children’s ministries, Susy Sircy. She began her role April 22 and is excited to begin this new chapter in her life.
Susy was born and raised in Georgia, not growing up in a Christian home. At the age of 12, she was invited to attend a local Vacation Bible School, and it was there that she gave her heart and life to Jesus.
That may be why she is so passionate about working with children and Vacation Bible School here, too. She is already working on it.
Over her lifetime, Susy has served in a variety of ministry roles: 5th-6th grade Sunday school teacher; interim director for children’s ministry grades K-12; volunteer youth worker; church board member and board secretary for six years; and preschool teacher for eight years.
Susy has been married to Wynn for 37 years, and they have three adult children, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A son is serving along with his wife as pastors of the Living Springs Church of the Nazarene in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Susy has an obvious love for the Lord and for children. She knows the world that we are living in today is tough, especially for our children and wants to do everything she can to make a difference in these young lives. She believes in “loving them like Jesus” and wants to express her desire to serve the Lord by investing in the precious lives of the church’s children and their families.
Isaiah 41:10 is her life verse, reminding her of God’s call on her life: “So do not be afraid, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am the Lord your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
The VCN staff is prepared to support her with prayers, encouragement and ministry service as partners for the Kingdom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.