Depending on where you have lived, you may have seen symbolic articles that identify a person with their religious preference. Some of the more visible symbols of Judaism are the Star of David; the mezuzah; the kippah, or yarmulke; and the menorah.
Doing Google research, I got some new-to-me interpretations of the Star of David — also called Mogan David or Shield of David — the most visible of Jewish symbols.
The Mogan David became popular when it was adopted as the emblem of the Zionist movement in 1897. When the State of Israel was founded there was much debate whether it or the menorah should be used on the flag.
But beginning with the biblical accounts of Abraham’s vision of the stars in the sky, the star has symbolized the enduring promise of a luminous future.
The Star of David is designed as two overlapping triangles, one pointed up and the other pointed down. Some sources say the upward point represents the direction toward God, while the lower triangle represents the real world that exists below.
Another interpretation is that the triangles are interwoven, meaning that everything is inseparable and intertwined.
Yet another is that the three sides of each triangle represent the three divisions of Judaism: the Kohans, the Levites and the Israelites.
The Kohans are the priests; the Levites served God; and the Israelites are the remaining Jewish population.
In Kabbalah, the mystical study of Judaism, the upper right point of the six-pointed star represents kindness; the upper left, severity; the upper center, harmony; the lower right, perseverance; and the lower left, splendor.
The bottom point absorbs the energy and reigns over everything, with the center being the foundation where all these attributes are rooted.
A mezuzah is a decorative item on the door jamb of a Jewish home that reminds the people in the house of their connection to Judaism, and their heritage.
The mezuzah contains a piece of parchment with the Jewish prayer, “Shema Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One,” on it.
The mezuzah is a constant reminder of God’s presence. It is not a good-luck charm and it does not have any connection to the lamb’s blood placed on doorposts in Egypt.
One of the oldest symbols of Judaism is the seven-branched candelabrum called a menorah. It is said that the menorah is a symbol of the Nation of Israel and the mission “to be a light unto the nations.” ( Isaiah 42:6)
The mission is to set an example, not use force: “Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit.” (Zechariah 4:1-6)
The yarmulke, or kippah, is the most recognizable piece of Jewish clothing — and the one with the least religious significance.
“Yarmulke” is a Yiddish word that comes from a Tartar word meaning “skullcap.” The Hebrew word for head covering is “kippah.”
In eastern cultures it is a sign of respect to cover the head. Covering your head during prayer shows respect for God and that God is always above you. Wearing a kippah is more of a custom rather than a commandment, however, and it is not religiously mandated.
If you attend a Jewish service you may see people kissing the Torah as it is walked around the congregation. Or you may see someone kiss a mezuzah as they pass into a Jewish home. This practice of kissing religious objects is not an obligation.
It is a meaningful practice for some Jews to kiss the Torah or touch the mezuzah with their fingertips and then kiss their fingers. To those who do this it is an act of reverence for what these objects represent.
Rabbi David Copper has written that if this seems like the practice of idolatry to you, you should definitely not do it. And if it feels wrong to you, don’t do it.
Jewish life has many visible representations of its values and ideals. Such religious symbols can be used to identify you as part of a community, and the symbols can be used to express your commitment to the basis of Judaism: learning the Torah and doing good deeds.
The wearing of these symbols may help us remember this.
