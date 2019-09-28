Tai chi offered at Jewish Congregation

Tai chi instructor Barry Bye, left front, leads a tai chi class for members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice. For more information, contact Cynthia Greene at 941-218-6915 or cyn1greene@yahoo.com.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CYN GREENE

Tai chi instructor Barry Bye, left front, leads a tai chi class for members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice. For more information, contact Cynthia Greene @ 941-218-6915 or cyn1greene@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments