This Thanksgiving we celebrate the 400th anniversary of that first harvest festival of the Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony who arrived on the shores of Cape Cod in the frigid month of December 1620.
There were about 100 of them on board the Mayflower, having set sail from Plymouth, England, in September. They remained on board through March of 1621 as teams would go ashore to develop their settlement.
More than half of them died that first winter. Their stores were greatly depleted by spring, and they quickly set about gleaning from land and sea.
In the providence of God, Squanto, a member of the Pawtuxet tribe, had returned from England and was living in that area. (That’s another story.) He connected with the Pilgrims and became their interpreter and mediator with the local Native Americans.
In the fall of 1621, the Pilgrims determined to have a harvest feast and it appears that Chief Massasoit of the Pokanoket tribe and his people were special guests — nearly 100 of them.
Records indicate the Native Americans provided five deer, and though turkeys weren’t specifically referenced as being on the menu, Gov. Bradford did send out several men to hunt some “fowl,” and they returned with a great bounty.
The hosts of that first thanksgiving feast were a number significantly diminished: 22 men, four women and upward of 25 children and teenagers. Though saddened by loss, and scarred by hunger and disease, these Christians gave thanks to God for His provision and bounty.
This fall harvest feast became an annual tradition covering the span of time from 1621 to 1863. It was in October of 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed “Thanksgiving Day” a national holiday, establishing it on the last Thursday of November.
Of course, this holiday was proclaimed in the middle of the Civil War. The words of Lincoln’s proclamation (signed Oct. 3, 1863) are quite revealing of his faith in God.
“The year that is drawing to its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies,” he wrote. “To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever-watchful providence of Almighty God.”
He references the nations of the world not taking up sides in our conflict. He references the prospering of fields, industry and a growing population. There remained a hope for greater freedom in the days to come.
Lincoln regarded these as gifts from God. He stated, “No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy.”
He then made this appeal: “It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People.
“I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.
“And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purpose to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
It is my own purpose this year, in light of the trials of these many months, and in light of the many blessings we still enjoy, to set apart Thursday next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father, and in penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in these days– beseeching Him to heal our land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.