My mother was not one to judge others but she was one who would put the responsibility square on the shoulders of those responsible. She believed in individuals being fully responsible for their actions.
While we cannot control what happens to us, we can control how we respond. Life is rough and she wanted to instill in me the integrity that a Christian man should have in life.
On occasion she would reverse the phrase and comment that “that boy don’t know better.” I wondered how she differentiated between the one who was responsible and the one who was irresponsible.
Those who “don’t know better” were people who are slaves to sin. In John 8:34, Jesus tells the unbelieving Pharisees, “Very truly I tell you, everyone who sins is a slave to sin.” Unless a person understands right and wrong as biblically taught, the value of morality is solely in their own desires.
So boy slipping his arm up inside a Coke machine to steal a can of soda doesn’t understand the concept of personal property and theft. Or worse yet, he doesn’t care about the consequences.
Without consequences, how can we begin to understand the natural order of cause and effect?
There is a morality that I believe everyone is born with. Without being told, even toddlers understand that hurting others, such as biting, is wrong. Not that they don’t bite — that is their sinful nature coming out — but rather they are acting out to get attention. They are willing to do something they know is wrong to get the outcome they want. Sound like anyone in your life?
Then there are the ones who “ought to know better.” These are people who have been taught right and wrong. Hopefully, these teachings of morality are based on the Bible and not on the whims of culture.
If we know that something is wrong and we do it anyway, we hope not to face the consequences. There is a moment, just prior to doing something wrong (sin), that we pause and weigh the risk and reward of our actions.
For Christians, this is the very Spirit of God who lives within each believer, giving us a check, a moment to reconsider.
The Spirit will not prevent us from sinning, but we all receive that moment of uncertainty about our planned actions. Because we understand biblical right-and-wrong morality, we have to willingly and purposefully sin.
I hear some believers comment that they “fell into sin.” I don’t buy it. If you are outside the faith, then fine, you fell. Those of us in the faith know better, and the Holy Spirit helps us.
“For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body ruled by sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin — because anyone who has died has been set free from sin.” (Romans 6:6-7)
As you move through your week, I challenge you to pause and recognize the Holy Spirit nudging you when you want to sin. As followers of Jesus Christ, we ought to know better.
