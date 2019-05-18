Oxford professor and Anglican C.S. Lewis, in his book “Mere Christianity,” likened the one church of Jesus Christ in all the world — Christianity — to a large house with many rooms.
On each doorway leading into the rooms from the hallway you could read a name, such as “Baptist” or “United Methodist.” In each room a particular family conversation was going on that, of course, would be a bit different from those in the other rooms.
It was the purpose of Lewis in his book to summarize what the conversations in each room held in common with the others — thus his title, “Mere Christianity.”
It might encourage some of you Christians to know that in Venice we have over 20 Christian pastors who seek to meet once a month in the “same room” for lunch and prayer.
Actually, we migrate from room to room in the big house each month.
Let’s say the Methodist pastor invites us over for dinner. What “thickens the plot” or “sweetens the pot” is our practice of having one of us provide the devotional talk right before we join in prayer.
Thus, while we are in the Methodist room for chicken and rice on a given Thursday, the pastor of the Assembly of God church might bring the devotional — without purposing to taint the signage on any door.
We all regard one another as co-laborers in declaring the Gospel of Jesus Christ and as those seeking to “feed our Lord’s sheep.” We acknowledge Jesus Christ as Lord over the whole house.
I confess I have come under the influence of some practices taking place in other rooms.
One such practice is reading from the common lectionary each Sunday morning as we gather for worship. Generally, this includes an Old Testament reading, a Gospel reading (from Matthew, Mark, etc.) and an Epistle reading (letters such as Romans or Ephesians). This affords a weekly opportunity to share in conversations going on in other rooms at the same time.
Methodists, Roman Catholics, Episcopalians, Presbyterians (some of us) and likely some others I’m missing will read the same passages of scripture each Sunday morning and maybe hear sermons on similar themes. This practice isn’t mandated in any of the rooms, but I find it one way in which Christian churches in the same town can be talking about the same biblical passages.
Another blessing to each congregation is that by the end of three years that congregation will have heard major portions of the whole Bible.
In short, this practice encourages greater biblical literacy. But it also does something else.
The lectionary readings highlight the story or narrative of God’s saving work through Jesus His Son. From the birth narratives read during Christmas, to the readings setting forth His death, burial and resurrection during the Easter season, the lectionary readings unfold and review all the aspects of the life and work of Jesus, the Lord of His Church.
For the Christian, the person of Jesus Christ defines our lives — and this person, Jesus, is alive. Such is the message of Easter — Christ’s resurrection from the dead.
Death has been conquered by one unique human being — the Son of God — and all those putting their faith in Him enter into what the Bible describes as entering into “eternal life.”
You may recall these words: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”
As we move once again through our community cultural narrative, composed of events and time markers such as final examinations, northern migrations, assorted graduations and summer vacations, the lectionary readings review the biblical narrative of the ascension of Jesus Christ to the right hand of His Father in heaven, 40 days after His resurrection (Acts 1:3).
Ascension Day this year is observed on Thursday, May 30, 10 days before Pentecost Sunday, June, 10.
Upon the occasion of His ascension to His Father’s right hand, Jesus instructed His disciples to wait in Jerusalem for the gift of the Holy Spirit to be poured out upon them from on high. Now, that’s quite a coronation gift from a King to His people.
Though not all the rooms in the Christian house will be talking about Christ’s Ascension to his throne at His Father’s right hand in the next couple of weeks, we all embrace its historic reality.
Indeed, it is the reign of Jesus Christ over His whole Church, even now, that affords unbounded hope to all Christians in the house, in whatever room they reside, all across the world.
“Crown Him with many crowns, the Lamb upon His throne!”
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.^p
