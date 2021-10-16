The biblical tale of the Tower of Babel is a bit baffling. The story goes like this.
Following the story of Noah and the flood, everyone on earth had the same language and the same words. All the people gathered and decided to build a city with tower with its top in the sky to make a name for themselves, lest they be scattered all over the world.
God “comes down” to have a look at this tower and decides that He will nix the project because “if, as one people with one language for all, this is how they have begun to act, then nothing they propose to do will be out of their reach.”
God then confounds their speech so that they don’t understand each other and, thus, they were scattered over the face of the whole earth.
OK, so what’s God’s beef with the people of Babel? Sounds like they were engaged in a project that united all humanity. What’s wrong with that?
And speaking the same language sounds like a good thing, doesn’t it? What’s going on here?
Jews have for centuries told stories about the biblical tales called midrashim. There is one midrash, an interpretive tale, that, for me, makes clear the trouble with the tower, or better, the trouble with the people of the tower. It goes like this.
Rabbi Phineas said: “There were no stones there wherewith to build the city and the tower. What did they do? They baked bricks and burnt them like a builder (would do), until they built it (the tower) very high, and it had ascents on its east and west.
“(The laborers) who took up the bricks went up on the eastern (ascent), and those who descended went down on the western (descent). If a man fell and died they paid no heed to him, but if a brick fell they sat down and wept, and said: Woe is us! When will another one come in its stead?”
What was God’s beef with Babel? The language that they all spoke together was a language of indifference to human suffering. Bricks were more valuable than people. The tower was not a wonder but an atrocity. The project was monument to the human capacity for dehumanization.
It’s amazing. So long ago, before the wonders and the horrors of the last two centuries — before we built the Saturn V rocket and before we built Auschwitz — we were warned: Technology is a tool.
We can use it to build up the human spirit or tear it down. It’s always been our choice.
What language do we speak?
Benjamin Shull is the rabbi of Jewish Congregation of Venice.
