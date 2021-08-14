Joe and Martha are construction workers. They eat lunch together all the time.
One day, Jo takes out a sandwich and makes a face. “Ugh, tuna.”
Next day, it’s the same routine. Joe takes out a sandwich and groans, “Ugh, tuna again.”
This continues for several days in a row. Finally, Martha says, “Joe, why don’t you tell your wife to pack something different.” Joe says, “Wife? I pack my lunch myself.”
This updated 21st century version of an old vignette that I learned from my mentor, Rabbi Albert Lewis, may his memory be for a blessing, speaks a great truth: So much of what we gripe about is of our own doing.
We possess the ability to change and yet we keep doing the same old thing. Why is this?
This is a question that I often ask myself as we, in the Jewish community, approach Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.
Rosh Hashana is a time of self-reflection, a time to acknowledge, before God, that we have fallen short.
Rosh Hashana is a time to commit ourselves to change and yet we don’t. Why is change so hard?
Let me offer a few possible answers.
First, most obviously, repeated behavior is part of our nature. As Rabbi Abraham Twerski, one of the leading experts on drug and alcohol rehabilitation, writes, “We are creatures of habit, and we are comfortable when we can do things without the need to exert much effort. …The natural state of all matter — including human beings — is inertia, but one must force himself to overcome inertia in order to grow and change.”
And Who knows this better than God? Each year, we come before God with the same list of sins in our liturgy … over and over again. Certainly, God knows. We are God’s creatures of habit.
Second, we prefer to think that we are not in control of our moral destiny. We rationalize, passing off responsibility for change to someone or something else.
I have a few favorites.
“It’s bad genetics.” We’ve all used this one. I was born this way. I come from a long line of lazy ones. I am just wired this way.
“It’s bad nurturing.” This one has fueled an entire industry: psychotherapy. Now, certainly bad nurturing is a serious challenge and going to see a therapist for help is a very good thing, but blaming our parents for all of our problems, at a certain point, is just a cop out.
And here’s a third favorite captured in another bad joke. “How many therapists does it take to change a light bulb? One, but the light bulb has to really want to change!”
Yes, the painful reality for most of us is that we really don’t want to change. We get some reward from doing it the same old way, even the same old destructive way.
OK, so change is really hard. And yet, my tradition asserts, particularly at this time of year, change is possible. Thankfully, Judaism provides the following tools to help us change.
First, we assert that God has faith in us. Normally, we speak about people’s faith in God. Jewish tradition turns that notion on its head. In our Rosh Hashana prayers, we proclaim, “God, You believe we can change!”
Second, during our High Holy Day services, we acknowledge that we are all in need of change and improvement. “For all the people Israel acted in error.” No one is exempt.
Third, we read great stories of imperfection and change during the High Holy Days. The greatest of all — the Book of Jonah. If the evildoers of Nineveh can change their evil ways, then certainly we can as well.
Change is hard. Yet, change is possible.
During this time of year, Judaism calls this change “teshuvah”, normally translated from the Hebrew as “repentance” but a more helpful translation can be derived from the Hebrew root of the word.
“Teshuvah” really means “to turn.” So perhaps the change that a loving God desires is not a complete change of character. Perhaps a loving God wants us merely to “turn” and face in a new direction.
Rosh Hashana begins this year on the evening of Monday, Sept 6. I’m wishing everyone a joyous and healthy new year.
Shana Tovah!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.