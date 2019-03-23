Harvest Chapel of Venice once more has invited the community to come and enjoy a concert with Sue and Jeff Duffield. This will be their ninth year of ministry at Harvest Chapel.
The Duffields will be in concert Sunday, March 24, 6 p.m. in Harvest Chapel’s new sanctuary on Center Road and Cortina Blvd. which is two blocks north of U.S. 41.
This is a one-night-only concert so try not to miss them. Whenever this family comes to Venice, they are well-received. They delight in serving the Lord and do not hesitate to do so whenever, wherever they can. They have been faithful to Harvest Chapel and are greatly appreciated.
Sue and Jeff Duffield have been offering their talents for 45 years. They recently completed studio work with many notable gospel music artists.
They are both trained in classical music and offer jazz and country music as well as their gospel talents.
Sue Duffield has a musical and whimsical view of life. Her style of humor resonates with audiences. She is in demand to speak throughout the country.
Jeff Duffield is also a songwriter and a former radio personality. He is a great man of God and freely shares his beliefs with those attending their concerts.
Keep Sunday night open and come be part of their ministry. There is no admission fee, though a free-will offering will be taken. The Duffield concerts are very well attended, and if you have heard them before, you can attest that their concerts are well worth being part of.
For more information, call D. Sweet, 941-483-4751, or Pastor Phil Enloe 941-391-1160.
