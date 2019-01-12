I’ve written about Jewish funerals and weddings. Now, I want to include divorce in the cycle.
I found this statement from Aron Moss on the internet:
“When a couple gets married in a Jewish ceremony, their souls become one. The Jewish divorce ceremony is the reverse. It is a spiritual amputation.”
The Talmud, a collection of writings that contain the body of Jewish civil and ceremonial law, says that even God sheds tears when a couple divorce.
However, when all options don’t work out, when all efforts have been exhausted, it is an act of kindness to become divorced.
The biblical term for divorce in Deuteronomy 24 is “sefer keritut,” which is interpreted as any legal document.
In Judaism, according to biblical law, a married couple is released from marriage only through a bill of divorce from the husband to the wife. This document is known by its Aramaic name, “gett.”
Jewish law also requires that the couple follow the law of the land with a civil divorce as well. But without a gett, in the eyes of the Orthodox and Conservative Judaism movements the couple is still married.
As there is a wedding ceremony, there is also a special divorce ceremony.
In Jewish law, a gett can only be initiated by the husband, but he can not get a gett if the wife does not approve. The wife has the right to sue for a divorce in a rabbinic court.
The gett is written by an expert scribe acting as the husband’s agent. Each gett is tailored individually to the divorcing couple and is issued by a beit din, a rabbinic court made up of three rabbis who are not permitted to be prejudiced in favor of the husband.
The husband hands the gett to the wife in the presence of two witnesses. The marriage is then dissolved and both parties get a certificate confirming their new status. The rabbi makes a cut in the gett that indicates it has been delivered and accepted.
Jewish marriage laws are not egalitarian. Traditional Jewish law requires a woman to get her husband’s approval to end the marriage. This has been the law throughout Jewish history.
A woman whose husband won’t give her a gett is known as “agunah,” a Hebrew word for being chained or stuck to her marriage. Lisa Fishbayn Joffee, an expert in Jewish family law, says this is a form of abuse.
In the Jewish Reform movement, a civil divorce is recognized. If the government gives you a divorce, you are automatically considered divorced under Jewish law also.
If only a civil divorce is obtained, in the Orthodox and Conservative movement the couple cannot remarry without a gett. A Conservative or Orthodox rabbi whom you ask to marry you will not perform the ceremony if you do not have proof of a gett.
Reform, Reconstructionist and unaffiliated Jews may still feel the need to have a gett in order to assure that any future marriage and children will be recognized by all forms of Judaism.
Aron Moss, whose quote led this column, remarks that some people get divorced for the right reasons, which makes you think that they may have gotten married for the wrong reasons.
He breaks down the dissolution of a marriage: It is painful. It is a last resort. It is just not a Plan B.
“Divorce is a tragedy, but sometimes it’s the right thing to do.”
Leona Uchitelle is active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
