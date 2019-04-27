During high season here on the Suncoast, I often feel as though I’m running from one thing to another, never quite able to catch up or to get everything done that needs doing. It’s as if the calendar rises up to become the dominant force in my life, keeping me from living the life I want.
I imagine many of us have had times when we felt held back by something larger than ourselves: some force over which we have no control, some worry or uncertainty we can’t let go of, some habit or compulsion or addiction that has gained the upper hand and won’t release its grip.
Maybe it’s simply the human condition, but I sure don’t like it when it happens to me. And it happens to me a lot.
We’ve been celebrating Passover this week, which is based on the Hebrew story of the Exodus, when Moses leads the people out of Egypt and toward the Promised Land. It’s a rich and fascinating tale of slavery and emancipation, of a man with a speech impediment speaking truth to power, of flawed and tentative elders and their wayward and ungrateful followers.
One way to read this story is that it is about the activities of God in support of God’s chosen people in the world. But another way to read it is as a thoroughly human story about the human capacity for both power and powerlessness.
Whichever way you choose to read it, there is a thread of biblical scholarship out there that questions whether the Exodus, as told in the Bible, ever actually happened.
For one thing, there seems no archeological evidence that any large number of Hebrews ever resided in Egypt — certainly not the hordes depicted by Cecil B. DeMille.
For another thing, the person we know as Moses may never have actually existed, at least as he is portrayed in the text. Several textual anomalies suggest that the character of Moses in the Bible is most likely a compilation of several actual characters across time.
Whatever the facts, here’s my real point: Whether or not you believe the Exodus ever really happened, whether or not you believe that a person named Moses ever really existed, the story itself can be liberating.
For me, the key to the Exodus story is that it continues to happen time and again in my life. I am released time and again from the bonds of worry and uncertainty, freed from the shackles of habit or compulsion or addiction, liberated from my need to feel I’m in control.
Now, you might believe that it’s God’s work in the world that effects these changes. Or you might believe that we humans have some sort of agency in helping to set ourselves free.
I’m not sure how it happens, but it doesn’t seem to happen if I rely solely on myself. Neither does it happen when I sit around waiting on the universe to take control over my life.
Whether it happens to be historically accurate or not, the story of the Exodus has become central to my understanding of the spiritual life.
Like Moses, I may not make it all the way to the Promised Land. But at least the walk toward it is never boring.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and a member of the board of the Venice Interfaith Community Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.