When did we lose the fear of God in our nation?
During the early 19th century, tent revivals drove tens of thousands into the saving arms of Jesus. Often this period of time is called the Second Great Awakening.
It was not one denomination nor one person, but rather Methodists, Baptists and Presbyterians who collectively rallied this nation to bring the saving knowledge of Christ to the people of this land. This awakening helped to shape the nation by bringing comfort and a sense of peace to the people, that when they are judged by God their sins are forgiven through Jesus Christ.
Not unlike today, there were socio-political changes in these United States that threatened the very republic.
The Founding Fathers’ concept of a nation ruled by the people rather than a monarch or authoritarian had never been attempted in history and was on the verge of failure.
The “Wild West” (remember, that would have been the Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee area) was not wild because it was fun, it was wild because of the lawlessness.
Pioneers struck out to find fortune or a future. The wealthy took advantage of their connections to outwit or out-finance their competitors.
The government desperately tried to fund and provide for our nation’s defense against France and England, which sought to unseat this nation. There was turmoil from within and without the land.
This Great Awakening reminded our people that there is a law above all men, and that is the law of God.
We all will face judgment before God. “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10)
This Great Awakening bound the people together in the understanding there was a God who sets our moral compass. To live a life against God had its consequences — not just here and now consequences but eternal consequences of a life of everlasting separation from God. Dare I say it? Hell.
Somewhere along the way we lost the fear of God and eternal damnation. The idea that we will be judged for our actions in this life has waned to the point that Hell is just an idea and not a reality.
Thus, if there is no ultimate consequence, we can behave however we choose. It is then that our base behavior of depravity, selfishness and immorality (aka sin) really becomes evident.
The idea that something is immoral is not confined to the religious arena. Those outside the faith understand that murder, cannibalism, the destruction of the property of others, lying, stealing and other similar behaviors are not morally right and should not be done. Yet, who is the judge when they respect no authority?
God is that judge.
“It is a terrifying thing to fall into the hands of the living God.” (Hebrews 10:31) When we find ourselves before His holy throne room and behold His holiness and purity, we are crushed by our sin.
Everyone has the stain of sin upon them. None of us is without blemish.
Before the Lord Almighty we would be like the prophet Isaiah, who when brought into the presence of God, fell to his face and cried out “Woe is me! I am ruined! For I am a man of unclean lips, and I live among a people of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, the Lord Almighty” (Isaiah 6:5)
Jesus himself said, “Do not fear those who kill the body, but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.” (Matthew 10:28)
We should have a healthy dose of fear when we talk about seeing God or being with God. Being before God with our sins hanging out will exclude us from His presence.
Here is the good news: God the Father mounted a rescue mission for us. Out of His love that none should perish, He sent His only Son to serve as a perfect sacrifice.
Jesus did not come to rescue us from our ignorance or our poverty or our enemies or even from ourselves. Jesus came to rescue us from the judgment that we deserve. He traded our badness for His righteousness.
What separates Christianity from all other religions? It is the idea that God would die for you, to pay the penalty for your sins. The penalty that is rightly yours to pay.
It is time for another great awakening in our nation, to bind us together again under the authority of God.
