According to Luke, after his resurrection Jesus presented himself alive to his disciples over a period of 40 days, appearing to them and speaking with them about the Kingdom of God (Acts 1:3).
During a meal together on one such an occasion, he told them not to depart from Jerusalem, but to stay and wait for the promise of the Father.
He went on to explain, “You will be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now.” Soon after this, Jesus ascended to the right hand of God.
In the second chapter of Acts, we read of the fulfillment of His Father’s promise. Many churches in our community recently celebrated this tremendous event, as we observed, once again, “Pentecost Sunday,” on June 9.
The Feast of Pentecost, or “Feast of Weeks,” was to be observed seven weeks and a day after the Jewish Passover feast. Thus, when the disciples of Jesus waited in Jerusalem for the gift of the Holy Spirit, they waited and prayed as tens of thousands of Jewish Pentecost pilgrims flooded back into the city from all over the Roman empire.
The journeys to Jerusalem each year for Passover and Pentecost were an annual reminder of the greatest event of Israel’s history: God’s rescuing them from their servitude and bondage in Egypt, a rescue involving His servant Moses.
The very night the Israelites killed the Passover lamb and painted its blood over their doorposts, Pharaoh relinquished his tyrannical grip, as the first born in every Egyptian home, including his own, had been put to death by an act of God’s judgment.
Seven weeks and a day later, the Israelites were at Mt. Sinai, with Moses up on the mountain, receiving for the Israelites the gift of God’s Law.
The scripture record (Ex. 19) indicates they were terrified by God’s voice sounding forth from the mountaintop. Indeed, the description includes a loud trumpet blast, fire and smoke and great peals of thunder.
Thus each Feast of Pentecost provided the Jewish faithful the opportunity to remember the fire and thunder on Mt. Sinai when God spoke to them and provided them the moral law we have come to know as the Ten Commandments.
Just as Passover reminded them of the Lamb’s blood and rescue, Pentecost reminded them of the unapproachable mountain of God’s awesome presence and law — a law they couldn’t and we couldn’t keep and a voice they couldn’t bear.
Indeed, they said to Moses after they heard God’s voice: “You speak to us and we will listen, but do not let God speak to us, lest we die.”
In the prologue of his gospel, the Apostle John refers to Jesus as the “Word of God” who became flesh and dwelt among us. (John 1:14) Surprisingly, the people weren’t afraid. In fact, the repeated response of all who heard him was, “No one has ever spoken like this man,” and crowds of Jewish people flocked to hear him.
It was John the Baptist who first pointed Jesus out, introducing him as “the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.” Sinners all came close, and even touched, the Son of God, God in their midst.
Each of the gospel accounts follows the steps of Jesus all the way to his third and final Passover feast after commencing his public ministry. There, his blood flowed from the cross with that of all the Passover lambs, as all previous Passover observances had pointed toward this day as God himself would rescue His people from the real oppression and tyranny of their lives — their own fallen sinful condition.
And when the day of Pentecost had fully come, seven weeks and a day later, with thousands of Jews from all over the Roman Empire assembled to rehearse the Mt. Sinai story once again, a mighty rushing wind thundered from heaven, and this time, there was no Moses carrying down tablets of stone from a God who cannot be approached.
The Law of God cannot change a fallen human heart, but can only reveal the sad truth of it. How our consciences attest that none of us can live up to what we know is right.
The Holy Spirit Himself descends, rushing as it were, to fill Christ’s people with Himself, to denote the presence of God with tongues of fire over each of their heads, and rather than being terrified of God, they spoke forth His words themselves the message of true deliverance and rescue to all who would listen.
Three thousand Jews came to faith in Jesus Christ that very day and were baptized into His name. From that time until now, the Spirit of God has remained with Christ’s Church, enabling us to declare to the ends of the earth, the wonderful news of God’s rescuing sinners through Jesus Christ, His Son.
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church; ARPCA.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.