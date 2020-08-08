Who is Jesus?
It’s a question that has been on humanity’s lips for over 2000 years. And it still piques curiosity, stokes passionate debate and invokes many opinions.
Jesus Christ has, understandably, always been associated with the Bible, as that literary work is where we find the story of His coming to earth, ministry, crucifixion and resurrection. It is logical, therefore, that opinions formed about His identity be shaped by the scriptures.
It is also reasonable that Jesus’ own testimony as to His identity, also found in the Bible, be instrumental in forming an opinion about Him. So, according to the Bible, who did Jesus claim to be?
In John 10:30, after stating His ability to secure His followers’ salvation, Jesus made the statement, “I and the Father are one.” Jesus claimed to be of the same nature, attributes, characteristics and power as the Father.
The fact that this was how He intended His statement is supported by the complaint of the Jews in verse 33, as they prepared to stone Him: “We are not stoning you for any of these, … but for blasphemy, because you, a mere man, claim to be God.”
Similarly, during the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, He stood before the high priest in Mark 14:61-64, and was asked, “Are you the Christ, the Son of the Blessed One?” To which Jesus answered, “I am …, and you will see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of the Mighty One and coming on the clouds of heaven.” Once again, He was accused of blasphemy.
Jesus made other statements as to His divinity, making it clear that He was claiming to be God. And, while people are free to believe what they wish, the claim that Jesus never assigned to Himself divine nature is refuted by the scriptures. Clearly, to believe the Bible is to believe that Jesus Christ is, was and always will be God.
The most important benefit of this for us is that we can trust Him to secure our salvation, guarantee our eternity in heaven, and secure a meaningful life of purpose here on earth. As Jesus said in Matthew 19:26, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.