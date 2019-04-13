One of the Judaic symbols that I like to introduce to visitors to our Jewish Congregation of Venice is our Holocaust Torah.
A Torah is a sacred scroll, handwritten in Hebrew, on parchment. The Torah contains the five books of Moses that come at the beginning of the Bible: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.
These chapters are the basis of all Jewish law and practice.
Our Holocaust Torah survived the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. It, along with 1,564 others, was hidden in a dark, forgotten storeroom for 20 years. They were rescued and taken to England, where many were restored.
Some, like the one we cherish, were damaged beyond repair. Some were torn and had faded writing, making them difficult to read.
Each Torah that was hidden was catalogued and given a number. Ours is No. 664.
Many synagogues asked to be the beneficiary of these Holocaust Torahs. A generous member of our congregation, as a commemorative gift to his wife on their anniversary, made arrangements for us to receive one.
The only stipulation from the historical society that restored the Torahs is that we never give it away. If we no longer have a reason to have it, we are to send it back.
Why I am so passionate about this Torah is that I had the privilege of carrying it to Princeton, where it met six sister Torahs from the same town, Susice, Czechoslovakia.
These Holocaust Torahs from Susice now live in Michigan, Illinois, California, Colorado, Florida and New Jersey.
In attendance at this reuniting ceremony was an older woman who lived in Susice as a very young child and whose father and brothers may have actually studied and read from our Holocaust Torah.
This special, moving service was attended by people from all faiths.
I was introduced earlier to a group of young students from the synagogue’s religious school. What fascinated the children the most was the tears and holes in our Torah. They were curious to know if those were bullet holes, which they were not.
This trip that I made with our Holocaust Torah was special in many ways. I love telling the story of how I carried the Torah onto the plane, where it flew first class while I sat in coach.
Even though I had covered the Torah with a quilt to carry it through the airport, people seemed to know what was under the quilt and approached me to be able to touch it.
This Holocaust Torah has seen a lot of pain and suffering. I am happy to share it now with anyone who would like to see it.
It has a special place in my heart and in our synagogue, where it is in an attractive case that lets it watch the comings and goings of our community in peace and safety.
And I say, amen.
Leona Uchitelle is active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
