Harvest Chapel of Venice will welcome the Kramer family to its sanctuary stage Sunday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.
The Kramers are a national and international gospel music family group currently touring and ministering about 150 events per year. They have shared the concert platform at the Gaither Fall Festival and the National Quartet Convention. Rachel West Kramer sang at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. with President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush in attendance.
The Kramers have released their first family project entitled, “Revive Us Again.” This project includes several of Nashville’s finest musicians, arrangers, producers and audio engineers. It features a collection of inspiring hymns and Southern Gospel classics.
Traveling with The Kramers is their son, Weston. At age two, he was diagnosed as autistic. The Kramer family is grateful for his special life and the unique ways in which the Lord uses Weston in and through their lives and ministry. People are uplifted by this family’s genuine passion for the Lord, for the Word of God and for others to know true freedom in Christ, and Weston is a large part of this.
D. Scott Kramer, in addition to being a musician, vocalist and manager with the Kramer Family, produced the internationally syndicated radio program, “Good News Music Radio with Woody Wright,” which was broadcast in 32 states and 11 countries.
Rachel West Kramer has released five solo CD projects including the critically acclaimed release, “Majestic Glory, which features 10 new arrangements by world renowned arranger, David T. Clydesdale and music performed by The Nashville String Machine.
Rachel West Kramer’s husband is Ben Wolfe, the son of very popular Gospel musician, Gerald Wolfe. All the members of this family possess a genuine love and compassion for others as they communicate through song and spoken words.
The family members are thankful for every ministry opportunity, and anyone who meets their younger family members will recognize their love for the Lord and their many talents. They are eager to share every gift the Lord has given them. Their passion for the Lord is easily understood by all ages. They want everyone to know Christ personally and desire to encourage believers in their faith journeys.
An evening with the Kramer Family is a precious experience. God has blessed them greatly and now we can present them to the Venice community.
For more information or directions, call D. Sweet, 941-483-4751, or the church, 941-786-1482. Harvest Chapel is located on the corner of Center Road at 225 Cortina Blvd. in Venice, right off Rt. 41.
