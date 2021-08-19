During the weekdays, our church sanctuary sits quiet and empty. Entering through the doors, one’s senses are met with sights and sounds of order and beauty.
One can almost feel the silence of light entering through windows and falling upon the pews and carpet. Words like peace and rest come to mind.
Early in the Pandemic, when Governor DeSantis declared houses of worship as “essential,” I suspect those unfamiliar with Christian worship and community thought only of “crowds” and health risks. When God sent His Son into the world, the world was full of crowds and health risks.
Leprous diseases of all sorts were in play as were hatred, family divisions, political polarizations, terrorists, abuses of power and oppression of every stripe – including that of literal demons. Wars and rumors of wars were the very stuff of the first century.
Why would God the Father send His Son into the midst of all this physical and moral contagion – this human and societal wreckage? We get answers to such questions very quickly when we read the Gospel of Mark, or Luke, or John, etc. He came to save us.
Before the first chapter of Mark ends, Jesus has freed a man of demon possession, healed the mother-in-law of Peter, and finishes a Sabbath evening in this fashion: “That evening at sundown they brought to him all who were sick or oppressed by demons. And the whole city was gathered together at the door. And he healed many who were sick with various diseases, and cast out many demons.” (Mark 1:32-34a)
When the Kingdom of heaven came to earth in the person of Jesus Christ, lepers were healed, lame people walked, blind people received their sight, and demon-possessed people were delivered and restored to sanity and peace. It is difficult to understand how such a man as Jesus would end up on a Roman cross. And yet, when you read the Bible, Jesus reveals that his purpose in coming into the world was to go the cross.
Why? The cross of Jesus is where the human soul finds its deepest deliverance, a deliverance from sin and death and our entrance into light and life. The purpose of the many miracles of healing was to bear witness to the people that in Jesus was the very power of God, demonstrating His love, compassion, and goodness. The cross is the heart of the action in which Jesus delivers his people from their bondage to sin and brings them to the true promised land – eternal life with God.
Through the cross of Jesus Christ, sinners are reconciled to the living God – not just an idea of God. Through faith in the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross for our sins, we are set free from the bonds of sin and death – and we discover a new life and a new peace in God’s family.
Strangely, such life in a relationship with God, and His peace promised to us, is not naturally attractive to sinners. Indeed, Jesus said, “This is why I told you that no one can come to me unless it is granted him by the Father.” (John 6:65) Jesus explains earlier that for anyone to come to Jesus Christ for life, God the Father must “draw” him or her to Christ.
I pray God the Father will use such articles as this to draw some of you. Human coercion has no place in the Christian faith. God’s truth, grace, mercy, and peace - do.
Each Sunday morning since May of 2020, surrounded in our lives by all the noise of the pandemic, the polarization of politics, the mistrust and accusations evidenced in the public square - sometime around 10:45 AM, these words have rung out over the assembled people of God in the sanctuary on Auburn Road Presbyterian Church (and in many other sanctuaries): “The peace of our Lord be with you!”
And the saints respond to this pastor’s soul: “And also with you.” I follow with this: “Our help is in the name of the Lord.” The people of God say, “The Maker of heaven and earth!”
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
