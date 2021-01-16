“Dad, you gotta read the chapter, ‘The Grand Inquisitor,’ in ‘The Brothers Karamazov’! It’s all there. It should be required reading for every seminarian. It gets right to the heart of the human dilemma as the consideration of the temptations of Jesus in the wilderness lays bare the awful truth of the lust for power.”
It was a phone call from my son, David, last week. I was on day eight or nine of my COVID-19 illness, an unpleasant providence indeed. He had recently tested positive himself and was quarantined at a friend’s condo near the Venice airport.
Regrettably, I was in no condition to even read my Bible, let alone Dostoevsky. I mumbled to him my promise to read that section one day, hung up the phone and pulled the covers back over my head.
Only in the last few days have I felt up to reading. I decided to finish “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.”
I had been reading it and got bogged down in all the celebrations, weddings and farewells after the King returns victorious from battle. For some reason, moving forward against impossible odds is more gripping than “happily ever after.”
Having an afternoon free of headaches and general malaise, I picked up the book. I still found it somewhat tedious until Frodo and his three Hobbit companions (Sam, Merry and Pippin) arrived back home to the Shire, only to discover the last vestige of evil power was residing at their own front door.
They realized something was wrong as they drew near to the Prancing Pony Inn at Bree. There were barricades everywhere and long lists of rules hanging on public walls.
Life (as the Hobbits in the Shire had known it for years) had been ground to a halt by “ruffians” who had moved in, taken over everything and destroyed houses, trees and their pipe-weed economy.
Frodo and his friends were stunned. However, they soon set things right and the ruffians were driven away.
In exploring the themes of fall and the corruption of power, Tolkien sets forth his fictional cosmology behind Middle Earth in “The Silmarillion.” The opening creation story is one of the most profound fictional renditions of creation and fall I’ve read.
The Creator’s first creatures were angelic beings who were uniquely gifted to sing with their own voice and mind the praises of the Creator and his plan. Each voice, perceiving the splendor from its unique vantage point, joined with the others as they sang in exquisite beauty and harmony of the glory of it all.
Evil entered in this manner: Melkor, one of the angelic beings, had been given the greatest gifts of power and knowledge. As the singing of the one theme of the glory of the Creator progressed, “it came into the heart of Melkor to interweave matters of his own imagining that were not in accord with the theme of the Creator; for he sought therein to increase the power and glory of the part assigned to himself.”
We like to talk about the “peaceful transfer of power” every time a new president is elected. However, in our fallen condition we are well aware what is at risk in the change of administrations. It is why we vote.
In truth, we don’t like to be told what to do. We do not want some opposing ideology to force us into compliance. This is the struggle of mankind. Whose agenda? Whose morality? Whose ideology should prevail?
This is the heart of the struggle of human relationships, whether marriage, or parents and their children, or coaches and players, or employers and employees. The people with the power seem determined to impose their will, in most instances believing their cause is right. Every relationship in a fallen world is a power struggle — until we are rescued.
When Jesus commissioned his disciples right before his ascension, he said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:18-20)
As Christians, we sing of the “power of the cross.” The cross is the symbol of the rescue of fallen humanity, the deliverance from the power of sin that makes us want to inflict our wills and our power over others and against the Creator’s story and purpose.
The rule and power of Jesus Christ are described as righteousness and peace. His saving work sets us free to be ourselves without trying to control others.
We do submit, but we submit to the law of a King who loves us and gave himself for us.
The greatest power in the world is the power that meets us at the front door of our own hearts. It is the power of Christ that sets our hearts free from the power of sin. Singing breaks forth as hearts find freedom and people discover true peace under His reign.
Only He can accomplish a peaceful transfer of power — from our selfish, controlling rule to His loving rule.
“Be exalted, O Lord, in your strength! We will sing and praise your power.” (Ps. 21:13)
Now, where’s that Dostoevsky?
