The Jewish people know a great deal about the destructive power of hatred.
Over the centuries we have suffered discrimination, insults, violent attacks, expulsions and, of course, genocidal campaigns because of hatred from without, hatred directed at us by others.
And yet, we also know the destructive power of another kind of hatred — hatred from within, hatred of one Jew toward another.
In fact, we have a day set aside in the Jewish calendar to commemorate this type of hatred. It’s called Tisha B’Av, or the ninth of the Hebrew month of “Av.”
The fast day of Tisha B’Av begins Wednesday evening, July 29. It commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem (and other calamities in Jewish history) that occurred on that same day, the ninth of Av.
Now, we know from historical records that the Second Temple was destroyed on the ninth of Av in the year 70 C.E. (A.D.) by the Roman army. Yet, Jewish tradition teaches that this terrible calamity, though carried out by the Romans, was precipitated by what we call in Hebrew “sinat chinam” — gratuitous or causeless hatred, of brother against brother.
The most famous story about this type of hatred is told in the Talmud — the story of Kamtza and Bar Kamtza.
Beginning with an inadvertent dinner invitation, the story is of two wealthy Jews arguing over bruised egos, escalating to the point that one Jew was willing to bring the wrath of the Roman emperor upon his fellow Jews just to get revenge.
This cautionary tale speaks of the destructive power of petty rivalries; of what happens when people talk at each other and not to each other; of what happens when individuals and groups each claim the moral high ground, unwilling to yield, unwilling to compromise.
The seven weeks following Tisha B’Av are considered a time of consolation, and they culminate with the Jewish High Holy Days, a time of personal and communal repentance.
We move from calamity to accountability. We move from strife to reconciliation.
As a rabbi and a proud American, I believe that my ancient tradition has some wisdom to teach America at this difficult time in our history.
We Americans are seeing far too much sinat chinam, causeless hatred, in our country today. Democrats hating Republicans, conservatives hating progressives, red state vs. blue states, urban versus rural, rich versus poor, people divided by the color of their skin.
Yes, we have our disagreements and the issues are real, but the level of personal animus and mistrust is tearing us apart.
Just as the ancient Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed by causeless hatred, so too can America be destroyed by causeless hatred.
What then is the cure to this spiritual disease?
The great sage Rabbi Abraham Kook, the first chief rabbi of Israel, offered the following advice to the Jewish people: “If the Second Temple was destroyed and the people scattered through sinat chinam, then the Temple will be rebuilt and the people gathered together again though ahavat chinam — causeless love.”
Perhaps this cure of causeless love is available to us as Americans as well.
Can we listen more and talk less?
When judging another, can we start by giving him or her the benefit of the doubt?
Can we point the accusing finger first at ourselves before pointing it at another?
Can we too move from calamity to accountability, from strife to reconciliation?
Summertime, in the Jewish tradition, is the season to begin serious soul searching. It starts with national mourning in the month of Av (July/August) and ends with personal repentance in Tishrei (September/October).
Is it possible for America to take a similar spiritual path? Can we move from summertime of national mourning for those taken by disease and horrible violence to an autumn of personal reflection and repentance?
The stakes are high. The choice is ours.
Let us choose wisely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.