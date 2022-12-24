Disconnected.
That’s what you get when your cell phone drops the call.
That’s what you get when you don’t feel close to someone or something anymore, when the lines of communication aren’t really open and the voice on the other end has become a distant mumble.
We live in a world of 8 billion people, a world that should be one huge, unified web, and all around us is the humming emptiness of disconnection.
We are at the darkest days of the year. And there is a reason that so many religions have a festival or holiday devoted to the return of the light somewhere in December.
While we may be wallowing in the dimness of disconnection from our world and our neighbors, the solstice season tells us that in the normal order of things the light will return.
It tells us not to give up hope.
Not hope in miracles, but in the very real power of human connection.
Hope, based on the sound of one voice. Your voice.
One voice can change the world, and you don’t have to be a Jesus or a Mother Theresa or a Gandhi, because the primary teaching of the majority of the world’s religions is the same: Be good to one another.
In India, Dashrath Manjhi’s wife fell and hurt herself. Medical care could not reach her in time, and she died.
Manjhi decided to carve a path through the hills so that his village could have easier access to medical attention. He carved a path 360 feet long, 25 feet deep in places and 30 feet wide to form a road through the rocks, using only a hammer and chisel.
He completed the work in 23 years, reducing the distance between his village and the city from 34 miles to 9 miles and making emergency medical care possible.
In Prague, in 1939, a quiet British man named Nicholas Winton realized that no one was attempting to get Jewish children out of Czechoslovakia. He abandoned his skiing holiday and went to work.
He saved 669 children— seven trainloads — personally, with only the help of a few volunteers he used for parts of the transport. He told no one what he had done, and it wasn’t until his wife discovered his journals in 1988 that anyone realized the magnitude of his work.
In Pakistan, in January 2014. 14-year-old Aitzaz Hasan, a Shia Muslim, was a ninth grader at the Ibrahimzai high school. The teenager was known for his dislike and criticism of violence.
He was outside the school gates with two friends because he was running late that day. A man approached and said he needed to get inside, and the boy saw the detonator on his vest. Aitzaz’s friends ran, but he didn’t.
Instead, he saved the 2,000 students of the school, both Shia and Sunni Muslims, by jumping on the bomber as the man detonated the explosives he was wearing.
One voice, over and over, changing the world. One piece at a time.
Choosing to be good to one another.
Choosing to live and die for the idea that we are all connected.
Choosing to believe that change is possible, and that it starts right here.
Hope begins with you. The Light is returning. You are not alone. Connect, and change the world.
