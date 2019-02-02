Mark your calendars for Feb. 3 at 6 p.m., when The Stevens Family will be with us at Harvest Chapel once again. Every time they come to Venice, the community is so welcoming and pleased with the program they offer.
This family has been traveling in music ministry since 1985. They effectively minister the Gospel to people of all ages through a variety of musical styles. Their many recordings showcase their creative songwriting abilities, which have been recorded by other well-known Gospel groups, including Greater Vision, The Whisnants and the Inspirations, to name just a few.
They have shared their ministry with such well-known groups as Karin Peck, The Couriers, Triumphant Quartet, Brian Free, Mark Trammel Quartet, Tribute
Quartet and several more popular groups. They also have appeared as featured artists at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and have shared their talents in 3,400 concerts in 34 states, Canada and Europe.
They have garnered many prestigious awards for their talents as well as their manner of presenting this talent to each community they find themselves in. Each member of this musical family, which is a favorite of listeners of all ages, has their own musical talents and do not hesitate to share them during the concerts. Fellow Southern Gospel artists have wonderful accolades tor this ministry.
Neil Enloe, founder of the Couriers, describes them as a “finely tuned music ministry team” and recommends them highly.
Their ministry has been described as creative and enjoyable, dedicated and loving as they bring a positive witness everywhere they go. They are known as “Solid Gospel” musicians and evangelists.
Harvest Chapel is in its new sanctuary, where this concert will be presented, located at 225 Center Road and Cortina Boulevard in Venice.
For more information or directions, call D. Sweet, 941-483-4751, or Pastor Enloe at 941-391-1160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.