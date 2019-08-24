During our worship services most Sundays I ask our kids to come up to the front of our sanctuary and sit and talk with me for a few minutes before going to their religious education classes. It is often obvious that they are far wiser than we give them credit for being.
Recent topics we’ve discussed have been making friends, taking care of each other and standing up to bullying. A common thread running through all these topics is the 1st Principle of Unitarian Universalism, which says that we affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person. In kid language, this translates into, more simply, “everyone is important.”
Some weeks, events in the broader world can make this a difficult message to discuss with them. Some weeks, it’s obvious there are a lot of people out there who don’t believe such a statement to be true.
Aug. 3 was a bloody day in America, but it was only one of many. The racially motivated massacre of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and the killing of another nine people in a popular club district of Dayton, Ohio, are merely the latest in a long string of mass murders this year.
Apparently for some people, not everyone is important.
I struggle to find a way to somehow explain to the kids that two seemingly contradictory things can be true at the same time.
For argument’s sake, let’s say in the present moment I believe that everyone is important. But at the very same time, I’m aware that the full reality of the truth I say I believe in has not yet happened. It may not yet have happened, but I trust that it’s still out there on the horizon waiting to blossom into being, possibly in the very next moment.
This is, for me and my brand of faith, the way the new world announced by Jesus long ago works as well.
When asked by disciples in the Gospel of Thomas when the kingdom he talks about so much will come, Jesus reportedly says, “It is not by being waited for that it is going to come. They are not going to say, ‘Here it is’ or ‘There it is.’ Rather, the kingdom of the father is spread out over the earth, and people do not see it.”
In other words, the world we are waiting for and working toward is not to be found here or there somewhere out in a far distant future, but is already here and now, spread out before us in the present, waiting for us to recognize and realize it.
I think this is the way “everyone is important” works, too. It will not happen with us sitting around waiting, hoping for a different outcome, wishing things “out there” would change while remaining unwilling to change anything “in here.” It will only become realized if we ourselves endeavor to change our angle of vision, learn to see with different eyes what’s spread out over the earth before us, and then work toward bringing it into its full existence.
As long as there are those who don’t understand that each and every one of us as individuals is important, then the truth is still out there on the horizon. And we have more work to do.
See you in church, synagogue, mosque or the great outdoors!
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.^p
