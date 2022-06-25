Is a wrathful God at odds with a loving God? If you understand “wrathful” as “vengeful,” then it might be hard to reconcile these two attributes of God.
But if the wrath of God is simply His righteous judgment against sinful humanity, then there is really no conflict between the two.
All of humanity is deserving of punishment. And a righteous God would correctly give us what we have earned.
But God is also love. And He has provided a way of redemption — faith in the atoning blood of His Son.
For those who respond to God’s offer of salvation, His righteous judgment is satisfied by Jesus’ sacrifice. But those who reject that offer of salvation will receive the justice they rightly deserve.
God’s desire is that all be saved (1 Timothy 2:4; 2 Peter 3:9). But those who refuse will suffer the consequences of that refusal.
Throughout the Scriptures, God’s wrath is reserved for those who are in rebellion against Him. But wrath is never the experience of those who are responsive to His call.
Believers may and do experience discipline from the hand of God. But that discipline is intended to help us to grow and mature in the faith and in relationship with God.
Wrath, though, is the final judgment against all those who are accounted as God’s enemies, those who have turned their faces away from God.
Throughout the Scripture, you find this division between God’s wrath directed toward sinners and His protecting love toward His own people.
His wrath is poured out on the people of Noah’s day by the waters of the flood, but righteous Noah and his family are rescued.
Judgment is levied against Sodom and Gomorrah, and Lot is rescued.
Egypt is destroyed by the plagues while the descendants of Abraham are delivered.
Over and over, we see this repeated in the Old Testament. And that same story is also vividly portrayed in the visions of John recorded in Revelation.
Some want to ignore any mention of God’s wrath. Others seem to delight in proclaiming God’s wrath against sinful humanity.
But how should we respond to those passages that express the wrath of God? I believe it is appropriate for us to place the same emphasis on God’s wrath as did Jesus and His apostles.
They clearly proclaimed that God’s wrath was reserved for those in rebellion against God. Never did they seem to minimize or gloss over it.
But God’s wrath was not the emphasis of their proclamation. That was reserved for the gospel of the Kingdom: that God loves us and has invited us to escape from His wrath and to experience His love and membership in His kingdom.
So, I believe it is proper for us today to focus primarily on the gospel of Jesus Christ. But we should not ignore the consequences of rejecting the gospel — the wrath of God.
