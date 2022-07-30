Look at this tiny anole lizard. This photo was particularly funny because what he was looking at was my cat, very close by but safely behind the glass door.
The lizard kept popping up to check out the cat, as well as other critters, sights and sounds. Very alert and very intense.
Perhaps he was the lookout for other nearby lizards. No way to know for sure.
Lookouts and watchtowers are strong images in the Bible. They also were actual physical structures. In castles and fortresses, men were lookouts making sure that they spotted any dangers as soon as possible.
In the vineyard, the watchmen oversaw the workers, keeping them safe from wild animals and thieves. Just looking at the tower gave the common folk a sense of security because they knew that someone was always there for their protection.
Besides that, the vineyard workers and families often stayed in the towers, keeping them cooler and safer at night.
Did you know that you have someone looking out for you, too? He is there to warn of danger, to give you strength from the knowledge of Him, and to protect you.
Can you guess who it is? Read this verse from Proverbs: “The name of the Lord is a strong tower. A righteous person runs to it and is safe” (Prov 18:10).
We don’t need a tall tower to remind us that God is there. All we need is to call upon His name.
I like that, don’t you?
The next time you see some of our tiny anole friends, think about our little lookout. Be encouraged by the reminder it brings that God is watching out for you.
Smile and walk with that confidence.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
