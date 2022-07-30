Anole
PHOTO PROVIDED

Look at this tiny anole lizard. This photo was particularly funny because what he was looking at was my cat, very close by but safely behind the glass door.

The lizard kept popping up to check out the cat, as well as other critters, sights and sounds. Very alert and very intense.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

