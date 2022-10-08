Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. (1 Cor. 1:3-4).
Let me state the obvious — the last week has been stressful. I feel a lot like the palm trees in the picture — still rooted, but leaning a bit, not able to fully stand upright.
There are those around me who are more like the trees lying on the ground. They are totally devastated by their losses and by the experience. For many, it is hard to praise the Lord right now.
How do we get through something like this? Yes, we have lots of federal, state and non-profit aid here in force. I am grateful for those resources, to be sure.
However, I am speaking more about the emotional and even spiritual wounds that have come from the storm. Within me is a silent scream as I look at my friends’ homes that are either totally or partially destroyed.
It is there as I survey the piles of debris and see the majestic trees dying on the ground. Will life ever be the same?
Let me share a familiar passage: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jer. 29:11).
Now these words are often found on cards for graduates, seemingly promising abundance. However, that is not what the Lord is actually saying.
His people have been in exile for a long while, and they have been suffering. Before saying these words, the Lord tells them that they will still be in exile for a while yet.
He is most definitely not promising a quick fix. We won’t have one, either, here in southwest Florida. We may be “leaning palms” for quite some time to come.
Here is the reality of the passage — God does not promise that we will have our financial challenges suddenly resolved. Nor does he say that we will get back all of the possessions lost.
No, it is His covenant that he will give us peace. The word translated as “prosper” in the verse is the word “shalom.” Perhaps knowing that will help us understand that we can count on God to bring us His peace about all of this.
We also can know that there is a hope and a future ahead of us. I don’t know about you, but I am counting on that right now.
May we receive that comfort from the Lord, and may we comfort one another with the knowledge that we are not alone in this.
God is here in it with us. Amen to that!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
