Leaning Palm Trees
Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. (1 Cor. 1:3-4).

Let me state the obvious — the last week has been stressful. I feel a lot like the palm trees in the picture — still rooted, but leaning a bit, not able to fully stand upright.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

