The Jewish Congregation of Venice cooks have been cooking and baking seven days a week for the past few months in preparation for the Jewish Food Festival on Feb. 19.
The congregation’s professional kitchen is a beehive of activity. On a recent morning, members could be seen lugging carts of potatoes that will be transformed into yet another tasty item for festival-goers.
To date, they have produced 400 strudel, 1,272 rugelach, 600 mandelbrot, 1500 hamentashen, and 30 pans of kugel, with much more cooking still to be done. If you are not familiar with some of these items, attend the festival to tickle your taste buds.
Without the dedicated efforts of the majority of the JCV community, it would be impossible to produce these quantities of food, including baked goods organized by the Sisterhood.
Almost every member of the synagogue is involved in one way or another, from parking cars to putting up tents, to posting fliers and signs, to manning various elements of the food festival, to organizing the volunteers.
The committee meets weekly to fine tune and bring together the various elements of the festival, under the direction of co chairs Marc Antine and Judy Rapaport.
And, like magic it does come together for a community eagerly awaiting festival day with its beloved traditional Jewish foods.
