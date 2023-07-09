Water Bucket
PHOTO PROVIDED

Does something ever catch your eye for no good reason? I was sitting on a beach last week and saw this lonely blue bucket.

You can’t tell from the photo, but the beach was crowded, full of children and adults swimming and building masterpieces from the sand. This bucket was totally ignored, though.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

