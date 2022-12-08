There is nothing quite like snow and ice on the holly bush. I was just in the Pacific Northwest for a family event when it snowed unexpectedly.
I looked up to my son's window and saw this bush. It felt so Christmasy to me.
There is a well-known Christmas carol about holly and ivy. One line states that "The holly bears a berry/As red as any blood/And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ/To do poor sinners good."
Interestingly, according to ancient traditions, a holly's pointed leaves symbolize the crown of thorns placed on Jesus' head before he died on the cross.
No wonder I love the plant so much, especially at this time of year.
Where can you find Christ in Christmas this year? Perhaps in the bright lights and candles, reminding us that Jesus is the light of the world.
Maybe in the carols being sung that celebrate His birth. Whatever you do, please do find Christ in this amazing season.
There is another reason that the snow-covered holly captured my imagination. There have been many Christmases in my life when all was not merry.
Seeing the snow and ice on the holly made me think of those times. My heart in those years was just as frosty and cold as the white stuff clinging to those branches.
However, Jesus brought me through those times, melted the snow and ice of my heart and restored me again. In the Song of Solomon it is written: "See! The winter is past; the rains are over and gone. Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come the cooing of doves is heard in our land. "(2:11-12)
If you are experiencing a frosty Christmas season this year, cling to Jesus. He will bring you through it. He will brush away the ice and snow and restore your joy.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
