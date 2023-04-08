Did you ever play the “So Big” game with a small child? You know the one. You ask, “How big is (name of child)?”
The child opens their arms as wide as they can while you say, “So-o-o big!” Or maybe you played a different version. You asked, “How much does Grammy (or Mama, Daddy, other name) love you?”
Child opens arms wide while you said, “I love you THIS much!” Bring back memories?
This photo is of one of my grandsons. As you can see, he is way too big to play that toddler game, but once upon a time, he and I played it over and over.
In this photo, though, the same stance now means, “Ta Da!” He is showing how proud he is, as he has just earned his second degree black belt in Tae Kwando, and is modeling the sweatshirt I bought for him to commemorate the occasion.
Why do I choose this picture? Truly it isn’t to show off my grandson. Well ... maybe it is a little. However, mostly it is because it makes me think of how much God loves us.
How much does God love me? “SO much!” I can’t possibly open my arms wide enough to illustrate His love.
Yesterday, churches around the world paused to remember Jesus’ love. Christ loves us so much that He indeed opened His arms painfully wide enough for His wrists to be nailed to a cross.
We call that day Good Friday. It is a somber day for Christ followers as we contemplate Jesus’ horrific suffering. How much does He love us?
In 1 John 3:16 we read, “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.”
His love is unconditional, and it never ends. Isn’t that a miracle?
For me, the question today is this, “How much do I love Jesus?” I can lift my hands in praise, and maybe during the gorgeous Easter hymns in tomorrow’s service I will do that, but Jesus asks much more of me and also of you.
Did you read that whole verse I shared above? The second sentence reminds us that because Jesus laid down His life for us, we are to be laying down our lives for others.
This is not about loving just our families, though it should include them. Rather, this is about loving everyone we meet, no matter how different they are from us, no matter how unlovable they may seem.
Another verse that comes to mind is this: “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8) He didn’t wait for us to deserve His love, because we never will.
We are not to wait for others to deserve our love, either. With God’s help, we can go about the business of spreading love wherever we go.
Tomorrow is Easter Sunday. A day of resurrection. A day of triumph. Love conquers death with a mighty roar as Jesus steps out of that tomb.
It is the best day of the year, one of rejoicing with our entire being. Enjoy it, my friends, but don’t stop with Sunday.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and all other days carry that joy and love with you.
Toss it to those who need it. Put aside your own concerns (lay down your life) and lift up those who are suffering. Let’s not just have Jesus rising; let’s rise up as well.
Tell you what — I’ll try if you will, too. Do we have a deal?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
