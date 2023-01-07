So, what has this new year brought to you, other than a headache?
I remember years gone by when the new year brought hope for change for the better. We used to call these ideas of change a new year’s resolution.
We would adopt a goal or lifestyle that we hoped would bring us more health, more money, more happiness — more, at least than we were able to muster the previous year.
My highly unofficial survey found that resolutions are not in vogue anymore. Few seem to make them.
I believe this is from decades of other resolutions that never made it through February. We are just tired of failed resolutions, so we won’t call them resolutions anymore.
It is too much of a commitment and we just can’t stand the idea of failing again and again.
We still do the same efforts as we do each year for health, money, etc. We just call them “lifestyle changes.” No commitments, no fuss or muss, just us trying once again to live out our hopes without the accountability of a resolution.
If we don’t promise, we can’t fail.
Yet fail we do, each and every year.
It’s odd, because without the accountability we are more likely to fail in our lifestyle changes, but the failure is more palatable without the embarrassment.
By having fewer commitments, we expect easier results and that just isn’t true.
Uncomfortable as it may be, change takes effort. Creating new life habits is not easy. We first must undo all the previous years of bad habits to create new and improved habits.
I have spent half a century building a love of pizza. It is hard to change old habits.
What I believe is the foundation of all new year changes is our desire for hope.
We hope to extend our lives, so we diet. We hope to build a secure financial nest egg, so we strategize the stock market for better returns. We hope for happiness, so we seek it in friends or alcohol.
We are hoping in things that cannot be trusted. But we hope for things that we cannot trust on their own merit because diets fail, markets crash and friends sometimes aren’t friendly anymore.
Where then can we find a hope that is sure and certain in this life? A hope that has the power and strength to withstand everything life can throw at us, even death?
For the strength of our hope is not in our ability to trust, it is in the ability of the object of hope to be trustworthy.
This year, your trust can be safely placed on Jesus. He is the one true hope for you and me and everyone who calls on Him.
May these scriptures give you the strength to place your hope only in Jesus. He is the new year’s resolution that will never end, nor fail.
• Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.”
• 1 Peter 1:3: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to His great mercy, He has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”
• Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
• Romans 12:12: “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.”
Happy New Year!
