“Now Moabite raiders used to enter the country every spring. Once while some Israelites were burying a man, suddenly they saw a band of raiders; so they threw the man’s body into Elisha’s tomb. When the body touched Elisha’s bones, the man came to life and stood up on his feet.”
As we move through a historical book of the Bible (2 Kings), we come across this strange passage. The story begins with the death of the great prophet Elisha.
Elisha stands among the greatest prophets, including Elijah and even Moses. Elisha proclaimed the message of God. He carried in his lips the very word of God to God’s people.
This was especially important during his time, when idolatry ravaged the spiritual landscape of God’s chosen people.
Here we stumble upon a story where the author states that Elisha died and was buried. Certainly seems like an appropriate thing to do when someone dies.
The process of burial typically included a cave with a stone rolled in front. Burial also prevented others from disturbing the grave. It even allowed the bones to remain together and not get scattered by winds and dogs.
Eventually, the bones were collected and laid with their forefathers.
Death happens to us all; we, too, will die and be buried.
Yet the story jumps to the springtime in Israel when raiders from Moab, on the other side of the Jordan River, come into Israel to steal and pillage.
It seems some Israelites were burying their friend, saw the raiders coming and tossed their friend’s dead body into the grave of Elisha.
Our first question is, did the men not know this tomb was the tomb of the great Elisha?
Moving the stone away from the opening, these friends tossed this body into this open grave, I would assume so they could run away. As the dead man’s body touched Elisha’s bones, the man came to life and stood up.
We don’t know who this man was. We don’t know if he was a good man or not. We don’t know how he died, who was mourning him or even why Elisha’s grave was chosen to begin with.
We don’t even know what happened to this man with his second chance at life.
What I will say is that there is an open grave today for you as well. It is the empty tomb of Jesus. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you have done, His grave is open to you as well.
Romans 6:6 states that “our old self was crucified with Him, in order that our body of sin might be done away with, so that we would no longer be slaves to sin.”
Those who enter the grave with Christ will be free from the bondage of sin. If we die to ourselves, then we are alive in Christ.
This is what Christmas is about — that God would come in the flesh to receive the punishment for our sin. Christmas is our debt to God being satisfied in the death of Jesus.
Jesus literally was born to die. His grave is still open to all of us that we may have new life, no matter who we are or what we have done — abundant life, both now and forevermore.
Jesus is the greatest gift ever given.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.
