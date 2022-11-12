Isn’t this ship beautiful? It sails on a regular basis out of St. Pete.
Looking at its unfurled sails, I am reminded of the role of the wind in my life. Yes, the thought of wind at the moment makes me cringe a bit, following Ian, but that’s not the type of wind I am talking about today.
You see, there’s another type of wind in the Scripture. It’s called the Holy Spirit.
We learn in the book of Acts that when that Spirit descended upon the disciples in the Upper Room, “Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting.” (Acts 2:2)
Oh my, that sounds just like a hurricane, doesn’t it?
I once asked a group of church people whether they would want to be “carried away” in the Spirit. You see, we were studying the book of Revelation, and there the writer and apostle John states, “Then the angel carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness.” (Rev. 17:3)
I asked for a show of hands, and to my great shock, absolutely not one of the 24 of them responded. Why was that? Because we so often have the need to control what is happening to us, and if the Spirit carries us away, the Spirit will have the control.
As I gaze at this beautiful ship being carried along by the wind in its sails, I reflect upon all of this. Without the wind, the ship’s sails are useless. The skipper must turn on the motor and use up fuel and effort to move the ship to where it needs to go.
Can you imagine a sailor refusing to raise the sails to enjoy the wind as it gently blows? Okay, yes I know that in storms, sails are lowered so that they won’t be destroyed.
That’s where my reflection falls short, but here’s the thing: I want us to assume gentle wind for this time. Does that work for you?
So, when we are out on the water in this ship, the sails are unfurled so that folks can enjoy the experience of the wind carrying them along. The quiet and the natural beauty are stunning.
They get to experience wind in a whole new way. I think that when we miss out on having the wind of the Spirit take us along, our lives are never as amazing as they could be.
Yes, that wind can change our direction unexpectedly, but that’s where adventure comes in.
Imagine for a moment right now sailing out in a calm Gulf with the warmth of the sun on your face. Feel the breeze. Smell the air. Now imagine what would happen if the sails were furled, and the wind had no effect.
Something is lost, isn’t it? I invite you today to ask the Spirit to blow in your life. Take courage knowing that you truly can trust the Lord in this.
Stop often to make sure you can still feel the Breeze. If you can’t, then go back to imagining sailing. Give the same invitation to the Spirit.
Read passages of Scripture that draw you closer to Christ. If you are not sure what to read, then I would recommend reading the book of John.
Please don’t settle for a dull walk of faith and life. Unfurl the sails!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
