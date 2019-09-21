It was a Lutheran church in Annapolis. My son was about to marry my soon-to-be daughter-in-law and a kind woman led me to this quiet room just off the church sanctuary.
Hanging on the walls were robes of various sorts and on the table were trays and articles used for serving the Lord’s Supper. It was here in this small room that a few people would join together each week before Sunday worship to prepare the bread and wine for distribution to the saints.
I was here to review my notes for the wedding ceremony and pray for what was about to unfold.
My imagination went to the preparation of the Lord’s Supper in that sacristy week after week, year after year, decade after decade, as the people of God would gather to worship Him.
I wondered how many years my son’s bride had shared in the Lord’s Supper in the nearby sanctuary. I felt in that room I had somehow gained a privileged window into her early years of faith, and here I was today, about to officiate the ceremony through which her life would be wed to that of my son, a young man also familiar with the wine and bread of Christ’s table.
We Presbyterians don’t have sacristies. At least we don’t often refer to a room of preparation that way. I suspect Baptists don’t either. Surely Roman Catholics do, and I understand they regard theirs with even greater reverence.
But whatever branch of Christ’s Church we might consider, we all participate with greater or lesser frequency in the observance of Lord’s Supper, or Holy Communion, or the Holy Eucharist, or in the language of the Bible in the book of Acts, the “breaking of bread.”
So who are these “Christians” who gather together on Sunday mornings to share in a meal of bread and wine as they worship God?
It appears from the Bible (Acts 11:26) that we got our name in the first century A.D., as folks in the city of Antioch, located in the Roman province of Syria, took to calling us that. So we’ve been referred to as Christians for over 2,000 years. But our identity goes deeper than our name.
The meal of bread and wine, of course, finds its origin or “institution” in the gathering of Jesus Christ with his disciples in an upper room of some house in Jerusalem during the annual Feast of Passover, in the spring of A.D. 30 or thereabouts. It was the last Passover meal — or meal of any kind — they would share before Jesus’ death.
It was no accident the last meal they shared was the Passover meal. The Passover feast was the annual Jewish commemoration of God delivering his people, Israel, out of Egypt, the land of their captivity and oppression, a rescue purposed to bring them to Himself.
It was while Jesus was conducting that last Passover meal with his disciples that he took bread, gave thanks to his father, broke it and distributed it to his disciples saying, “Take. Eat. This is my body.”
We’re told that after the food was eaten, Jesus took a cup of wine, and said to them, “Take. Drink. This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is shed for the remission of sins. As often as you do this, do so in remembrance of me.”
After Peter preached to a large crowd on the Day of Pentecost, those who believed in Jesus Christ and were baptized joined in regular association with other believers, and such gatherings included the breaking of bread on a regular basis.
We read, “And they devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers.” (Acts 2:42).
The symbolic meaning of this supper is as deep as time, reaching all the way back to Adam and Eve eating the forbidden fruit and being cast out of the garden.
The supper is a symbolic or sacramental meal pointing to our restoration or reconciliation with God, a meal indicating we sinners have been brought back in, brought back to God.
This reconciliation is not something we achieve by trying to be good. It is a reconciliation received, a salvation accomplished by God himself for us.
In his love for us, God in the flesh — in the person of his son — saved us, rescued us, by taking our sin upon himself and suffering the just judgment of it in our place.
This is why the meal is associated with reverence, joy, thanksgiving and hope. Obviously, the meal doesn’t save us. It is the Lord of the meal who does.
In the sacristy of a Lutheran church, on a very joyous day for all concerned, mine was the privilege of considering the great scope of Christ’s saving purpose, spanning the years and including small and soon-to-be-forgotten people such as you and me.
Jesus said, “Come unto me all you who are weary and heavy laden and I will give you rest.” This coming Sunday morning, loving hearts and reverent hands will once again set to work in some sacristy or small corner, cutting up bread for trays, pouring wine into small cups, and the people of God will then eat and drink at Christ’s table, thanking Him who loved them and gave himself for them.
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church. Visit: ARPCA.org.
