Gan Israel Summer Camp at Chabad of Venice will run from June 20 to July 1.

For boys and girls age 2-12, Gan Israel offers a full schedule of songs, games, contests and other activities plus a full schedule of Jewish learning.

This camp offers a bridge to Hebrew School for the Arts, Chabad’s education program that focuses on student’s pride in Jewish heritage and love for the land of Israel.

To learn more, contact Chaya-Rivka at ChabadOfVenice.com or call 941-493-2770.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments