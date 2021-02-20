Some of us can remember quieter days — days when the only phone in the house was hanging on the wall and television viewing was restricted to the nightly news and a favorite show.
Now, the world and everything in it calls to us constantly, irrespective of special days, important duties and significant relationships.
The last few months have been particularly trying, and the benefits of staying in touch have been frequently compromised by burdens and divisions that arise in our hearts due to doubts, fears and suspicions regarding much of what we hear.
We now have friends with whom we disagree.
David (as in King David of Israel, the author of the quote above from Psalm 25) found himself in such a world of division and suspicion.
King Saul became jealous of him after David killed Goliath, regarding him as a threat to his reign, and he pursued David unto death. David, however, had engaged in an intimate relationship with God long before his relationship with King Saul.
Indeed, David writes in another psalm: “You are he who took me from my mother’s womb; you made me trust you at my mother’s breasts. On you was I cast from my birth and from my mother’s womb you have been my God.” (Psalm 22:9,10)
Above and beneath the tumult of David’s world of strife was the living God, and David’s soul found its “home” in Him.
When David’s greater son, Jesus the Christ (the Messiah, of David’s lineage, highlighted in the genealogies of both Joseph and Mary), was born into the world, John the Apostle described him this way: “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God … and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” (from John 1)
Clearly someone greater than David had come onto the scene.
Strangely, instead of slaying his Goliath or taking on the armies of Rome, Jesus laid down his life before those who hated him. Why did he do this?
Jesus knew our deepest enemies were not those of foreign, economic or political oppression. Our sinful hearts separate us from the living God and leave us liable to his judgment — thus, our guilty consciences.
The Apostle Peter described the purpose of Jesus’ death on the cross in these words: “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, that he might bring us to God.” (1 Peter. 3:18a)
The cross of Jesus makes an entrance, opens the door, pays the price, for our souls to be reconciled to God. God gave (sacrificed) his son to save us.
A soul’s coming to God, or perhaps more accurately described as a soul’s “being brought to God,” through faith in Jesus Christ is an experience and reality taking place at the center or at the heart of our being.
Indeed, the word “soul” speaks of our true person, who we are inside, not to be assessed by our race, gender or physical attributes.
We would all agree that our souls are noisy or restless, regardless our color of skin or political view. This is true until we find rest in our Creator, through Jesus Christ.
He spoke these words: “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” (Matthew 11:28,29)
You don’t need to answer the phone right now.
