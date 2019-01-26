There is a line in the Book of Genesis in which God says, “Let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.”
Many of us have heard this passage so often that we no longer notice the problems inherent in it, especially that pesky “dominion over” part.
I would love to be able to argue that the traditional “dominion over” happens to be simply a problematic translation and that it would be more accurately rendered as God saying we should “be stewards of” the rest of creation.
But I can’t argue that.
Because it isn’t true.
In Hebrew, the word in question, “radah,” implies a hierarchical relationship wherein one thing will rule over or crush another, usually in the sense of a military victory. So to render the passage as “dominion over” gives us a fairly accurate depiction of the original Hebrew: that God is telling humanity in this piece of the text to subdue, dominate and exercise control over the beasts of the earth.
The problem for us post-moderns is that we’re now living every day with the evidence of climate change and the numerous adverse effects of humanity’s activities on Planet Earth, which one of my favorite hymns calls our “Blue Boat Home.”
In our context today, it can begin to seem as if those two little words, “dominion over,” may be the single phrase in all the sacred texts that’s had the most destructive effects, flying as it does in the face of our obvious human interdependency with all of Creation.
When it comes to questions of science and religion, I find myself almost always to be a “both/and” sort of a person rather than an “either/or” type.
I love sacred writings of many kinds, love to study their history and to tease out what they may have meant in their original contexts and what they might possibly mean for us today. As I do so, though, I cannot ignore the world around me or the findings of science.
When the two disciplines of science and religion disagree, it is usually easy enough for me to see the disagreement as similar to the difference between prose and poetry: The language of scientific inquiry, with all its facts and theories, is best read as prose, while the language of religion, with its mythic narratives carried within its sacred texts, could better be understood as poetry.
As I explore the deeper questions of life, I find that I often need the language of religion to get at the answers I’ve found. But in the case of the Book of Genesis telling us to exert “dominion over” creation, I must say I land squarely on the side of science: If we don’t learn to be better stewards, we’ll leave nothing for future generations, rightly or wrongly, to exercise dominion over.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.