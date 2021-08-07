I am naturally drawn to the forgotten child in the corner of the room.
I am not sure if my own shyness as a child is the impetus for these feelings, but the outcasts tug on my heart strings. As I look around our church and our community, I still see those who are alone.
There are many in our midst who have chosen to walk through life alone. There are also those who find themselves alone following a tragic turn in their life.
Perhaps the most tragic is when we plan our lives around a vision of what life should be, only to find that we have created an island of isolation. An island that was meant for two now has a population of one.
We find ourselves held captive by the emptiness, and the endless shoreline of a broken dream. The great body of water that was to give us joy and privacy now separates us from the rest of the world.
Sure, we have acquaintances, and if we are lucky, a friend or two we can call. But this separation can feel especially painful as we look at social media and all the activities and joys others are posting.
These snippets of happiness seem to magnify our lonely condition. We want connections but find ourselves unable to make them. So we watch the world go by and wait out the clock till the day is done.
My own mother chose to live a solitary life as a widow for 30 years. What she found was that her faith in Jesus was strengthened without the distractions. Her church community became her family and friends.
She would join in activities and not wait to be invited because the church was about the work of Christ. By actively participating in serving Christ, Christ served her a life of abundance.
Mom still lived alone, watching TV at night, but her life was fulfilled by her engagement in the life of the church.
Jesus speaks about a full life in John 10: “I have come that they may have life and have it abundantly” The abundance is from her Bible studies, her pantry work, her quilting group and never missing a Sunday morning service. Christ gave her purpose, direction and fulfillment.
God provided for her needs — not all her wants, but her needs. She became content with her station in life. She lived a self-effacing life considering others more than herself.
I have learned from her that when I see the person who sits alone, the one in the corner, I do not offer them things to do, I offer them Christ. From the wellspring of the Lord comes the living water that refreshes one’s life.
It is when our focus changes from ourselves to the lives of others that we begin to realize that true life is walking the narrow path with Jesus and others in this life.
If this article finds you alone, I offer you Christ. Change your life from living for yourself to living for His kingdom in this world. Do not wait to be asked to join in activities, just join.
It is my prayer that you will find joy and an abundant life by saying yes to Jesus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.