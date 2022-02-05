Lise Frank, whose career spans several decades as a teacher and a solo and collaborative pianist, has been named organist at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice (UUCOV).
She has performed with major orchestras of Colombia, South America, as a soloist and played countless chamber music and solo recitals.
Her teaching credentials include stints on the faculties of Universidad EAFIT and the University of Antioquia in Colombia, where she lived for several years before returning to the west coast of Florida.
In the United States, she was on the faculty at St. Petersburg College.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, she holds degrees in piano performance from North Carolina School of the Arts and Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and a master’s degree from Indiana University, Bloomington.
“Services include an unusual mix of music, some both contemporary and traditional selected by the minister to enhance a theme,” she said. “I select others from a classical repertoire that I hope will also make the theme meaningful.”
UUCOV, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, was established in 1998. In addition to its weekly Sunday service at 10 a.m., it offers a variety of informational and study groups that draw on the principles of many world religions.
Services are also streamed via YouTube and the church’s website, UUCOV.org, for those unable to attend in person.
