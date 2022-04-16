On April 1, the Jewish Congregation of Venice welcomed representatives of the Ukrainian American community to our Sabbath services.
A priest from St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port and two women from the UNWLA (Ukrainian National Women’s League of America) shared with us their personal stories and their insights on the brave resistance of the Ukrainian people in their fight against the Russian invaders.
We all sat in rapt attention. At the end of their presentation, one of the women presented us with a beautiful decorated egg as a gift from her community.
She explained that it is a custom in Ukraine to share these decorated eggs at this time of the year, the season of Easter and Passover.
We were deeply touched by this gift and welcomed it as a token of friendship between our two communities. Knowing the history of our two peoples, this was a special moment of reconciliation and hope.
Ukrainians and Jews share a difficult past. Jews lived in Ukraine for hundreds of years, establishing communities built on faith and perseverance.
Though there were times of peace and friendship between Ukrainians and Jews, there were also times when the Ukrainian population subjected their Jewish neighbors to hate and persecution.
Sadly, this hatred was fueled by traditional Christian antisemitism, falsely accusing Jews of deicide (killing Jesus) and other heinous acts.
The Russian rulers of Ukraine also stoked hatred toward Jews with scurrilous claims of a Jewish conspiracy to take over the world.
These charges were particularly destructive during this time of Easter and Passover when the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus was recounted in churches throughout the Christian world.
Painfully, the greatest suffering of the Jewish community of Ukraine took place during WWII when the Nazis invaded the USSR and millions of Russian and Ukrainian Jews were murdered.
Though some brave Russians and Ukrainians saved their Jewish neighbors, far too many assisted the Nazis in this genocide.
Cities like Kiev and Lviv, whose populations before the war were almost one-third Jewish, were left largely with mass Jewish graves and destroyed synagogues after the war.
Thankfully, with Ukrainian independence, the past few decades have seen a rebirth and a rebuilding of the Jewish community of Ukraine. Synagogues have been rededicated, schools have been reestablished and Jewish life is or was beginning to flourish.
Tragically, the Russian invasion has put the entire Ukrainian renaissance in jeopardy. We are all amazed by the bravery of Ukraine’s military and its citizens, led by its Jewish president Vlodymyr Zelenskyy.
We will work with our new Ukrainian friends to support the resistance and provide for all those who have been displaced.
A new era is upon us. As we have in the past, we must continue to fight to preserve democracy and freedom in the world. Thank God, in this new era, we are forging new bonds of friendship.
The gift of the decorated egg is a reminder of the connection between Ukrainians and Jews, between Christians and Jews.
For just as eggs symbolize hope and sacrifice during Easter, so does the egg have a place on the seder plate at the Passover meal.
A roasted egg at the seder represents thankfulness to God in the past (when sacrifices were brought to the Temple in Jerusalem on the festival) and the promise of new life in the spring as we build a better future.
This is a weekend of holiness when Christians and Jews celebrate the victory of freedom over slavery, of life over death.
Passover and Easter remind us that there is a God Who lifts up the lowly, frees the captives, and redeems the oppressed.
May we all see God’s hand at work in this world and may we all act as God’s partners in the ultimate goal of creating a world at peace.
