By JAMES LAMAR
Guest Writer
Dressing-down and retirement of the Knights of Columbus Color Corps Uniform Assembly 1818 took place during Mass at 10 a.m, June 28, at Epiphany Cathedral. This regalia has been a symbol recognized worldwide of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
For over 70 years this famous uniform consisting of the standard plumed hats and capes has been the staple of pomp and parades, great feast and civic celebrations as well as solemn occasions of bereavement and remembrance. We have Sir Knights who have worn this symbol of excellence for over half a century.
The Knights left behind the classic uniform for a “modernized” version, effective July 1. The new uniform consists of a blue blazer with the Fourth Degree emblem and dark gray slacks, a blue Fourth degree tie, and a beret with emblem and sword.
The Color Corps of the Knights of Columbus are the uniformed members of the Fourth Degree. They are the ones that are most noticeable at church and public functions, parades, etc. The Color Corps consists of two parts: Honour Guard; Color Guard. Honour Guardsmen are those members who have mastered the Manual of the Sword. All others are Color Guard.
