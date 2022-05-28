Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice

VENICE — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice will be holding a silent vigil for the Buffalo shooting victims on June 2.

The 30-minute silent vigil is a community event with all wishing to participate welcomed to the church at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

The vigil is intended as an opportunity to come together in “sorrow and remembrance,” stated a news release.

Attendees are asked to enter the church in silence. Photos of the Buffalo shooting victims will be shown on overhead screens.

“One of UU’s guiding principles is the inherent worth and dignity of every person,” said Barbara Buehring, who heads the church’s social justice team.

“In the past, other sad events prompted us to host similar gatherings. That includes one held after the Tree of Life shooting where victims were members of a Jewish synagogue.”

The church is located on the corner of Pinebrook and Edmondson Roads with the entry drive on Edmondson.

