The Rev. Amy Petrie Shaw is the new minister at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.
She had been serving as interim minister following the recent retirement of its former minister, Khleber VanZandt V, who’s now as minister emeritus.
Shaw was most recently the senior minister at the First Unitarian Church in Des Moines, Iowa, and previously held ministerial posts in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Heartland, Wisconsin.
“I’m delighted to be in Venice with such a warm and supportive UU community,” she said in a news release. “In a world where people are often lonely, isolated and tired, we need religious communities like UUCOV — places where we can support one another as we ask hard questions, look for deeper meaning and encourage one another in our growth as human beings.”
In 2013, Shaw earned a Master of Divinity degree awarded summa cum laude from Meadville Lombard Theological School, in Chicago, Illinois.
While she was there, she was awarded the 2013 Roberta Nelson Prize in Religious Education.
Her ministerial calling followed an earlier career as a college professor and nurse executive.
She is also an accomplished mixed-media artist who has been recognized nationally in leading art publications.
UUCOV, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, was established in 1998. In addition to its weekly Sunday service at 10 a.m., it offers a variety of informational and study groups that draw on the principles of many world religions.
Services are streamed for those unable to attend in person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.