Venice Christian School has canceled its “Faith In The Park” event at Centennial Park Sunday afternoon.

Open to the public, the event was going to feature fifth grade students reading a scripture and music performed by students.

Jerry Frimmel, the school’s principal, said the event will be rescheduled for a future date.

For additional information, contact the school at 941-496-4411.

Venice Christian School is located at 1200 Center Road in Venice.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments