The John Clay Memorial Venice CROP Hunger Walk will kick off at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 from the campus of Grace Methodist Church at 400 Field Ave. on the island of Venice.
Walkers may register at Venice CROP Hunger Walk or may register on site at the church the afternoon of the walk.
Walkers are encouraged to arrive early. Everyone is welcome: walkers and runners of all ages, babies in strollers, dogs with leash or carriage, wheelchairs, and bicycles.
Can’t handle the walk? Enjoy people-watching under the oaks. Maps of the 1-mile and 3-mile routes will be available; COVID precautions of social distancing and masks will be in place as well as a staggered start to encourage a healthy walk.
After the walk, enjoy music, fellowship and ice cream. Local non-profits who benefit from the event are Center of Hope, Laurel Civic Association, Trinity Presbyterian Community Assistance Ministry and Venice Area Mobile Meals (aka Meals on Wheels).
When you walk or give to Venice Crop Hunger Walk you feed a child, clothe and feed a homeless woman and her children. You bring lunch and a friend to the door of a lonely senior, and you fill the food pantries with meat, fresh vegetables and school snacks.
You provide bus passes so a homeless man can get to work. You feed 80 children a hot lunch after school, followed by homework help, books, art projects and a volunteer who cares.
