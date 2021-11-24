Venice Interfaith Community Association presents its 17th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Interfaith Service “This is My Song ... A Song of Peace, Hopes and Dreams.”
The interdenominational and intercultural program will include readings, prayers and music, carrying universal messages of hope, healing and the quest for world peace.
This theme is based on Lloyd Stone’s poem written in 1934 between two world wars. Set to the music of “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, it becomes a song reminding us that people in other lands share our same hopes and dreams.
The main speaker this year is the Rev. Dr. Mark Dowell, co-pastor with his wife Brenda at Venice United Church of Christ.
His message is “The Sound of Silence.” There is no charge to attend this virtual service, but donations are welcome and will be given to All Faiths Food Bank.
Venice Interfaith Community Association includes organizational members and individual members. Its mission is to foster respect, understanding and cooperation among people of different faith, cultural and ethnic traditions in the Venice area.
The service can be accessed on the Venice Interfaith website at 7 p.m. today. After that time, the recorded service can be reached any time on the website, veniceinterfaith.org, and can also be accessed on Facebook or YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.